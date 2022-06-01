Cizzle Biotechnology annual report now available

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc (LON:CIZ), the UK-based diagnostics developer, has announced that copies of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), have been sent to shareholders and are available for viewing on the Company’s website and below.

The AGM of Cizzle Biotechnology will be held at 11.00 a.m. BST on 27 June 2022 at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

Cizzle Biotechnology is developing a blood test for the early detection of lung cancer. Cizzle Biotechnology is a spin- out from the University of York, founded in 2006 around the work of Professor Coverley and colleagues. Its proof-of-concept prototype test is based on the ability to detect a stable plasma biomarker, a variant of CIZ1 known as CIZ1B. CIZ1 is a naturally occurring cell nuclear protein involved in DNA replication, and the targeted CIZ1B variant is highly correlated with early-stage lung cancer.