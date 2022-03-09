City of London Investment Group Barry Olliff increases holding

City of London Investment Group plc (LON:CLIG), a leading specialist asset management group offering a range of institutional and retail products investing primarily in closed-end funds, stated that it has been notified that Stable View III LP, a Partnership set up by Non-Executive Director Barry Olliff, has purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of £4.00 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr. Olliff’s beneficial interest is 1,268,410 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.5% of the Company’s issued share capital.

City of London Investment Group is an established asset management group listed on the London Stock Exchange, IT consists of two wholly-owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds.