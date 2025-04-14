China’s stocks surge as tariff relief sparks investor optimism

Investor sentiment turned sharply positive as a crucial pivot in US-China trade dynamics lifted Chinese markets. Mainland indices extended their winning streak, with relief in technology tariffs igniting a fresh wave of interest in China’s innovation giants. The shift, though partial, hints at a broader recalibration in bilateral trade strategy—offering a potentially lucrative window for investors.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to approximately 3,250, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.7% to 9,905 on Monday. This marked the fifth consecutive session of gains for mainland Chinese stocks, spurred by a pivotal move from the United States. President Donald Trump announced exemptions on a suite of technology products from the reciprocal tariffs, signalling a softening in trade restrictions and opening new opportunities for China’s tech sector.

These exemptions cover a significant tranche of goods that are primarily manufactured in China, including smartphones, computers, semiconductors, solar cells, and flat-panel displays. This development is especially noteworthy considering the central role these sectors play in China’s high-tech export economy. For investors, the exemption provides not only relief from the looming weight of tariffs but also reinforces confidence in the global competitiveness of Chinese tech manufacturers.

Despite the positive momentum, a note of caution was sounded by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who stated that the exempted items might be subject to fresh tariffs within two months. Nevertheless, the current reprieve offers a critical window of opportunity, potentially driving short-to-medium-term gains in affected sectors.

President Trump also emphasised that these products remain subject to the existing 20% tariffs associated with the Fentanyl trade clampdown. While this limits the scope of tariff relief, it does not diminish the significance of the current exemptions, especially given the scale and value of the newly exempted categories.

The response from China’s Commerce Ministry was cautiously optimistic. Officials described the move as a “small step” in the right direction but urged the US to fully rescind the broader 145% levy imposed on Chinese imports. Such language suggests that while the door to further negotiations remains open, China continues to seek a more comprehensive rollback of trade barriers.

Tech shares led the charge on Monday, with notable performances from key industry players. Luxshare Precision rose by 2.0%, Goertek climbed 3.5%, and Zhongji Innolight surged an impressive 6.4%. Shanghai Belling gained 4.4%, while Lens Technology advanced 3.0%. These robust figures reflect renewed investor enthusiasm and confidence in the resilience and global demand for China’s tech hardware ecosystem.

This rally underscores how sensitive Chinese equities—especially in the tech sector—remain to policy shifts from Washington. For forward-looking investors, the easing of tariffs presents not just a temporary bounce but a potential inflection point in the trajectory of US-China economic relations. With further policy moves anticipated in the coming months, markets will likely continue to react dynamically, rewarding agility and strategic positioning.

Luxshare, Goertek, Zhongji Innolight, and their peers are not just beneficiaries of a political pause—they are key players in the global technology supply chain. As these companies continue to innovate and expand, particularly in areas like consumer electronics, telecommunications, and precision components, they remain strong contenders for capital allocation in a shifting global market.

