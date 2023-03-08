Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

China investment trust buoyed by strong consumption recovery (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) January factsheet for the period ended 31 January 2023.

Portfolio Manager Commentary

Sentiment towards the Chinese equities market was somewhat dire over the past year due to concerns over the property sector and the continuation of its Zero-COVID policy. The conclusion of the 20th Party Congress also led to widespread sell-off, which seemed to be overdone. Nonetheless, a faster and earlier-than-anticipated border re-opening is well underway and investor sentiment in China has rapidly turned around on expectation of a strong consumption recovery. A shift towards a pro-growth stance by the Chinese policymakers also improves the country’s economic outlook.

The peak of new regulatory reforms is now behind us. Authorities have laid out the framework around areas such as anti-monopoly, data protection, data sharing and cross-selling within an online ecosystem. Valuations for many such companies have moved to historical lows and look compelling versus their global peers.

Tanker transportation companies benefitted from tailwinds associated with oil demand recovery as air and road traffic regained momentum, thus positions in COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation and China Merchants Energy Shipping advanced. Consumer names also advanced amid hopes of consumption recovery and holdings in MINISO and Luk Fook added value.

Over the 12 months to 31 January 2023, the Trust’s NAV fell by 1.2%, outperforming its reference index, which delivered -2.0% over the same period. The Trust’s share price fell 2.1% over the same period.

FCSS-jan-factsheetDownload

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/G76Kj
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.