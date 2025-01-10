Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Chesnara Plc: Happy new acquisition

Hardman & Co
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

After an interval of 18 months, Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) announced a new acquisition just before Christmas. Although relatively small, it is another positive step for the company. The deal is a further acquisition from Canada Life UK, this time a portfolio of unit-linked bonds and legacy pension business, consisting of ca.17,000 policies and £1.5bn of AUM. The portfolio will transfer into Chesnara’s UK business, Countrywide Assured. Expected completion is at the end of 2025, subject to the Part VII transfer getting court approval. Having previously purchased a Canada Life UK term assurance book, the integration should be straightforward.

  • Structure: As with the previous deal, a retrospective reinsurance arrangement is being put in place. Chesnara will reinsure the portfolio from 31 December 2023 and, so, will get the full benefit in the FY’24 figures. The consideration is £2m, with an expected £8m Economic Value gain.
  • Estimates: The terms of the deal are positive and have led to some upgrades to our figures. Our 2024E EPS, increases to 36.7p from 31.1p, and our 2025E EPS to 32.6p from 32.3p. We have also made small upgrades to our year-end Economic Value and cashflow figures.
  • Valuation: With a price at approximately 70% of its forecast Economic Value, Chesnara seems undervalued. A prospective dividend yield of 9.7%, with good prospects of continued growth, also suggests an undervalued stock.
  • Risks: Ultimately, the company remains tied to movements in financial markets and adverse developments in operational areas. Having just come through a testing period, for the latter in particular, we can see how well Chesnara is able to manage these challenges.
  • Investment summary: Chesnara has three pillars for delivering value, under a responsible risk-based management. A close analysis reveals that there is substance underlying these aims. In our opinion, the discount to Economic Value looks wider than it should, and the yield appears high for a dividend that is both secure and growing.
250109-Hardman-Chesnara-plc-Happy-new-acquisitionDownload
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Hardman & Co

    Chesnara 2024 Interim Results and Insights for Investors (LON:CNA)

    Chesnara plc's 2024 interim results highlight stable financial performance amidst market challenges, with a 3% dividend increase marking 20 years of growth.

    Chesnara plc 2024 interim results a steady performance (VIDEO)

    Discover key insights into Chesnara Plc's 2024 interim results, covering performance, economic factors, acquisitions, and shareholder returns.
    Hardman & Co

    Chesnara 1H’24: Equity Gains, Dividend Growth, and Estimate Downgrades

    Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) reports 1H’24 results: positive equity returns tempered by adverse lapse experience. Economic Value profit at £20.2m, down from 1H’23.
    Hardman & Co

    Chesnara Plc results showcase Strong Economic Value Profit and Dividend Uplift (LON:CSN)

    Learn about Chesnara plc's 2023 results and operational improvements in this exclusive interview with Hardman & Co's Financial Analyst Dr Brian Moretta.

    Chesnara plc Growth and Stability Insights with Dr. Brian Moretta (VIDEO)

    Discover insights into Chesnara plc's financial results and strategic direction from Dr. Brian Moretta of Hardman & Co in this exclusive interview.
    Hardman & Co

    Chesnara Plc 2023 results show Positive Returns, Dividend Increase, and Undervalued Stock

    Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) has reported positive 2023 results, with a turnaround in Economic Value profit. Good cash generation and acquisitions progress.

      Latest Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.