Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.3% Upside

Chemours Company (The) with ticker code (CC) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 52 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have $39.10. Now with the previous closing price of $29.12 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 34.3%. The 50 day MA is $33.71 and the 200 day MA is $32.54. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $4,549m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemours.com

The potential market cap would be $6,108m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for consumer electronics, semiconductors, digital communications, transportation, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.49% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.17, revenue per share of 43.73 and a 6.53% return on assets.