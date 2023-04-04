Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Chemours Company (The) – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 29.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Chemours Company (The) which can be found using ticker (CC) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 27 with the average target price sitting at $38.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $33.01 while the 200 day moving average is $31.94. The market cap for the company is $4,506m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chemours.com

The potential market cap would be $5,824m based on the market consensus.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for consumer electronics, semiconductors, digital communications, transportation, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

