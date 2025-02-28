Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Challenger Energy Group to hold Extraordinary General Meeting

Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group plc (LON:CEG) has announced that a notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting, along with a circular and proxy form, will be posted to the shareholders today.

The EGM is being convened for the purposes of approving the transaction entered into by the Company (as announced on 18 February 2025) for the sale of all of the Company’s remaining business in Trinidad and Tobago (the “Transaction”). The Transaction constitutes a fundamental change of business pursuant to AIM Rule 15 and is therefore contingent upon obtaining the consent of the Company’s shareholders.

The EGM is to be held at 10:00 GMT on 27 March 2025 at Challenger Energy Group PLC, The Engine Room, Alexandra Street, Castletown, Isle of Man IM9 1TG. The notice of EGM, Circular and proxy form are also now available on the Company’s website https://www.cegplc.com/.

The full contents of the Chairman’s Letter, as included in the Circular, is set in Appendix A below, and constitutes an integral part of this announcement. This includes relevant details of the Transaction, unaudited income statement and balance sheet to 31 December 2024 in respect of the assets being sold, which correspond to the entirety of the Company’s revenue generating assets, and details of the operational and financial impacts of the Transaction on the Company.

The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution being proposed at the EGM. The Directors consider that the resolution is in the best interests of shareholders and unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution as they intend to do in respect of their own beneﬁcial holdings of 19,292,672 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.85% per cent. of the existing issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy’s Strategic Move: Trinidad Sale Unlocks Future Growth – Zeus

A move that allows the company to streamline its operations and focus on high-impact opportunities
Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group exits Trinidad and Tobago with $6 million sale

Challenger Energy Group plc (LON:CEG) exits Trinidad and Tobago, selling its assets to Caribbean Rex Limited for up to $8M, refocusing on Uruguay.

Challenger Energy plc Transforming Exploration Potential into a Frontier Opportunity

Challenger Energy Group CEO unveils a transformative vision, spotlighting Uruguay's exploration with Chevron partnership, offering unique growth potential.
Energy Shares

Best UK Energy Shares 2025

Explore top UK energy shares for 2025, featuring promising growth strategies and investment cases. Discover insights on leading companies like SAE Renewables and Drax Group.
Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Company avanza en sus actividades de exploración en Uruguay

Challenger Energy anuncia logros en exploración offshore en 2024, con asociaciones clave y fortalecimiento financiero para impulsar sus proyectos en 2025.
Challenger Energy Group plc

Challenger Energy Company advancing exploration activities in Uruguay

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) celebrates a milestone 2024 with key exploration successes in Uruguay and strong financial positioning for 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.