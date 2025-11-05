Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion’s AI‑first upgrade signals a subtle shift for telecom software providers

Cerillion

Cerillion has just launched version 25.2 of its BSS/OSS suite. At its heart is a new “Model Context Protocol” (MCP) server, designed to orchestrate multiple AI agents and connect with third‑party AI systems via certified open APIs. The firm highlights the “Billing Agent” as its first full‑feature AI assistant, enabling natural‑language interaction with bills, payment data and transaction history, for both customer‑service staff and end‑users alike.

In an industry where telecom service providers (CSPs) face pressure to reduce customer‑care costs, accelerate time‑to‑market for new offerings and streamline legacy operations, the addition of conversation‑based agents addresses multiple pain points: reducing call‑centre average handling time, improving self‑service uptake and potentially limiting churn through enhanced digital engagement.

Beyond the AI agents, the update introduces several supporting modules: a new Service Catalogue for resource‑facing services, a refreshed mobile app built on a composable framework, and an updated interconnect manager for partner routing, billing and settlement. The fact that it has achieved its first TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) component certifications anchors its interoperability credentials with industry standards.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion reports record orders and strong outlook for FY25

Cerillion has reported record new orders of £47.6m for the year ended 30 September 2025, up 25% on the prior year. Revenue is expected at £45.3m with profit ahead of
Cerillion

Cerillion recognised as Major Player in IDC MarketScape 2025

Cerillion has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 Vendor Assessment.
Cerillion

Cerillion secures £17.3m follow-on contracts with major European customer

Cerillion has signed two agreements worth a combined £17.3 million with an existing European customer, following an £8 million services contract announced in May 2025.
Cerillion

Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion has been named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. The company’s AI-powered BSS/OSS suite supports flexible integration and rapid
Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.
Cerillion

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion plc will release its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on 19 May 2025, with a follow-up online presentation on 28 May.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple