Cerillion’s AI‑first upgrade signals a subtle shift for telecom software providers

Cerillion has just launched version 25.2 of its BSS/OSS suite. At its heart is a new “Model Context Protocol” (MCP) server, designed to orchestrate multiple AI agents and connect with third‑party AI systems via certified open APIs. The firm highlights the “Billing Agent” as its first full‑feature AI assistant, enabling natural‑language interaction with bills, payment data and transaction history, for both customer‑service staff and end‑users alike.

In an industry where telecom service providers (CSPs) face pressure to reduce customer‑care costs, accelerate time‑to‑market for new offerings and streamline legacy operations, the addition of conversation‑based agents addresses multiple pain points: reducing call‑centre average handling time, improving self‑service uptake and potentially limiting churn through enhanced digital engagement.

Beyond the AI agents, the update introduces several supporting modules: a new Service Catalogue for resource‑facing services, a refreshed mobile app built on a composable framework, and an updated interconnect manager for partner routing, billing and settlement. The fact that it has achieved its first TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) component certifications anchors its interoperability credentials with industry standards.

