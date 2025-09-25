Cerillion recognised as Major Player in IDC MarketScape 2025

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52580525, August 2025). IDC MarketScape is the premier global market intelligence, data and event provider for the IT, telecommunications and consumer technology markets. This report follows Cerillion’s recent inclusion in two Gartner reports, and the Company believes it underlines the Company’s growing profile in the industry.

The IDC MarketScape report assesses the capabilities and strategies of customer experience platform vendors, including omni-channel interaction management, customer journey mapping, embedded AI and integration within broader BSS/OSS ecosystems, to deliver seamless and differentiated experiences at every customer touchpoint.

Cerillion offers strong alignment with industry standards, including TM Forum Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs, with multiple real-world Open API certifications. This standards-based approach ensures robust interoperability with existing BSS/OSS applications, giving Communication Service Providers the confidence to modernise without lock-in. Combined with a modular, pre-integrated architecture and intuitive low-code/no-code tools, Cerillion enables operators to innovate faster and create more personalised and engaging customer experiences.

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion plc, said, “We’re delighted to be recognised as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications. Combined with our recent inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, we believe this recognition demonstrates the growing industry acknowledgment of Cerillion’s ability to simplify customer management, accelerate digital transformation and deliver certainty of outcome for our customers worldwide.”

Note

** API is Application Programming Interface

