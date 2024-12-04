Centrica Plc and EDF extend UK nuclear power station lifespans

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has announced the extension of the lives of its four operational Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor nuclear power stations alongside its partner, EDF.

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool are now expected to generate electricity until March 2027, one year later than previously expected. And Heysham 2 and Torness have been extended by two years and are now expected to generate until March 2030. These extensions are expected to add around 9 TWh to the Company’s electricity generation volumes between 2026 and 2030.*

The extensions will support the UK’s baseload power generation for years to come, support the UK’s net zero ambitions and help maintain grid stability at a time when cleaner, but more intermittent, renewable generation is being added to the energy mix.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica Group Chief Executive said: “At a time when energy security is uppermost in people’s mind, I’m delighted that we’re able to extend the operating window of the UK’s nuclear fleet, which is critical to UK security of supply and the country’s net zero ambitions. In an energy system that is becoming ever more intermittent, baseload power generation that doesn’t depend on the sun shining and the wind blowing is essential to keeping the lights on. Today’s extensions to the lives of the zero carbon Heysham 1, Heysham 2, Hartlepool and Torness nuclear power stations are a positive reflection of the valuable investment that Centrica and EDF have made in these plants. “There is no silver bullet that will achieve net zero, but a diversified energy system underpinned by nuclear power is a positive further step towards a greener, fairer future. We’re delighted that a further extension was possible which allows us the time necessary to develop other zero carbon dispatchable electricity generation options such as new nuclear and hydrogen fired generation. We must move at a faster pace to ensure that these replacement technologies are deployed in time.”

The decision was taken after a detailed review process which sought to ensure that the lifetime of the power stations can be extended without compromising safety. The possibility of additional extensions would be subject to the outcome of further reviews, and any new decisions would be communicated publicly.

*Notes to Editors

· These extensions are expected to add 45TWh total, or 9TWh at Centrica’s 20% share.

· This latest lifetime extension is the most likely view.

· These dates are forecasts, and the precise dates will be determined by the results of regular graphite inspections and how those results are interpreted by the operator, and by the independent regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

· End of generation dates are kept under review and revised based on the best information available at the time.

· Decisions on end of generation dates for nuclear power stations in the UK are independent of the regulator or government and are taken by the licensee board following recommendations. They are then endorsed by relevant senior Boards and, if needed, shareholders.

· The decision on the change of generation dates for the four stations was taken following a series of executive, board and shareholder meetings on 3 December 2024.

· Heysham 2 and Torness were due to move into defueling in March 2028 based on a review in 2021.

· Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations were due to move into defueling in March 2026 based on a review in 2023.

· The results of inspections of the graphite cores during 2024 have supported the decision to extend station lifetimes.

· Sizewell B is a different type of nuclear power station, and its lifetime was not reviewed as part of this process. There is also a good opportunity to extend the lifetime of the Sizewell B station for a further 20 years, out to 2055. This will require securing a sustainable commercial model before an investment decision is taken.