Cenovus Energy Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 38.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Cenovus Energy Inc with ticker code (CVE) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28.82 and 21.43 with the average target price sitting at $24.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.46 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 38.0%. The 50 day MA is $18.26 and the 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $36,284m. Find out more information at: https://www.cenovus.com

The potential market cap would be $50,062m based on the market consensus.

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Manufacturing segment comprises the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants; and markets its production of its own and third-party products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment includes the refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

