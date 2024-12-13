CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.69’, now 10.9% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. with ticker code (CCCS) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $15.00 and $12.01 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $13.69. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and the 200 day moving average is $11.28. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.72B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $12.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,565,058,274 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 174.86, revenue per share of $1.52 and a 1.52% return on assets.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.