CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.23’, now 31.8% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (CCCS) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $15.00 and $11.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $13.23. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $10.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $11.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to $11.18. The market cap for the company is 6.28B. Currently the stock stands at: $9.66 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,282,291,720 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 241.5, revenue per share of $1.55 and a 1.78% return on assets.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.