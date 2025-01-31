CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 22.0% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (CCCS) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $15.00 and $12.01 calculating the average target price we see $13.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at $11.13 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $11.87 and the 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of 7.34B. The current share price for the company is: $11.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,954,836,714 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 159.71, revenue per share of $1.52 and a 1.52% return on assets.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.