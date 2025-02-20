CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.58’, now 26.2% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (CCCS) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $15.00 and $12.01 and has a mean share price target at $13.58. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $10.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of 6.94B. Currently the stock stands at: $10.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,765,655,594 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 151.14, revenue per share of $1.52 and a 1.52% return on assets.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.