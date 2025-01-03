Follow us on:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.8% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. with ticker code (CCCS) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $15.00 and $12.01 and has a mean target at $13.58. Now with the previous closing price of $11.73 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $11.80 while the 200 day moving average is $11.28. The market capitalization for the company is 7.26B. Currently the stock stands at: $11.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,402,757,457 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 165.71, revenue per share of $1.52 and a 1.52% return on assets.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.

    CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.58’, now 12.7% Upside Potential

    CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.69’, now 10.9% Upside Potential

    CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.5% Upside Potential

    CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.1% Upside Potential

    CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.75’, now 9.0% Upside Potential

    CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.75’, now 11.4% Upside Potential

