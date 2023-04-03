Caterpillar – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 10.3% Upside Potential

Caterpillar which can be found using ticker (CAT) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 306 and 175 and has a mean target at $247.58. Now with the previous closing price of $224.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $240.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to $212.37. The market cap for the company is $118,161m. Visit the company website at: https://www.caterpillar.com

The potential market cap would be $130,285m based on the market consensus.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motor graders, pipelayers, forestry machines, road reclaimers, wheel excavators, telehandlers; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer loaders, and track-type loaders; and track-type tractors. The company’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, track-type tractors, mining trucks, longwall miners, wheel loaders, off-highway and articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, landfill and soil compactors, machinery components, electronics and control systems, select work tools, and hard rock continuous mining systems. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines and integrated systems for the power generation, marine, oil, and gas industries; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; remanufactured reciprocating engines and components; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products. The company’s Financial Products segment provides operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, working capital loans, and wholesale financing; and insurance and risk management products. Its All Other operating segment manufactures filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions and distribution services; and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. and changed its name to Caterpillar Inc. in 1986. Caterpillar Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.1% with the ex dividend date set at 19-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.12, revenue per share of 112.79 and a 7.4% return on assets.