Cascadura well positions Touchstone for added production

Touchstone Exploration has advanced its Cascadura drilling programme with results that, while technically complex, point toward additional production capacity and reinforce the strength of its natural gas development strategy in Trinidad.

At the Cascadura-4ST2X well, operations were brought to a close just short of the planned target depth after intersecting gas-bearing sands. Rather than a halt in progress, the company has chosen to capitalise on what it encountered by converting the well into a producing asset. By integrating the existing drill string into the design, Touchstone expects to deliver production directly from the gas-charged Herrera formations that have been confirmed across the block.

The sands encountered are consistent with earlier Cascadura wells, strengthening the geological case for the play and offering further validation of its long-term potential.

Equipment is already on site to complete and tie in Cascadura-5, and Cascadura-4ST2X will follow shortly thereafter. In parallel, preparations at Carapal Ridge are advancing steadily, setting the stage for the next phase of exploration and development.

