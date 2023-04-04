Carnival Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 9.6% Upside Potential

Carnival Corporation which can be found using ticker (CCL) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 6.8 calculating the average target price we see $11.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $10.51 and the 200 day moving average is $9.56. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $12,989m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.carnivalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $14,230m based on the market consensus.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.