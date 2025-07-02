Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Carnival Plc prices €1 billion 4.125% notes, due 2031

Carnival plc

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) has announced that Carnival plc (LON:CCL) priced its private offering of €1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Notes Offering to fully repay the borrowings under Carnival Corporation’s first-priority senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2027 and to repay a portion of the borrowings under Carnival Corporation’s first-priority senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028. In conjunction with the Company’s prepayment of $450.0 million on June 27, 2025 towards the 2027 Term Loan Facility, this transaction builds on its continuing efforts to deleverage, reduce interest expense, simplify its capital structure and manage its maturity profile.

The Notes Offering is expected to close on July 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The indenture that will govern the Notes will have investment grade-style covenants.

The Notes will pay interest annually on July 15 of each year, beginning on July 15, 2026, at a rate of 4.125% per year. The Notes will be unsecured and will mature on July 15, 2031. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by Carnival Corporation and initially certain of the Company’s and Carnival Corporation’s subsidiaries that also guarantee our first-priority secured indebtedness, certain of our other unsecured notes and our convertible notes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple