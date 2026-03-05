Follow us on:

Carbon ceramic brakes: Premium engineering with targeted growth potential

Surface-Transforms

Carbon ceramic brakes are engineered braking systems that use carbon fibre reinforced ceramic material instead of traditional cast iron. The purpose is straightforward. Deliver consistent braking performance under extreme heat while reducing component weight.

The material composition is central to the investment case. Carbon fibres are embedded within a ceramic matrix and processed at high temperatures to create a disc that is lighter, harder and more heat tolerant than conventional metal alternatives.

Carbon ceramic discs are significantly lighter than cast iron equivalents. Lower unsprung mass supports handling and efficiency objectives, particularly in performance vehicles where marginal gains matter. In electric vehicles, where battery packs add substantial weight, lightweight braking components can contribute to overall vehicle balance and efficiency targets.

Carbon ceramic systems are resistant to corrosion and generate less brake dust. While replacement costs are higher, the service life can be longer under appropriate use conditions.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

