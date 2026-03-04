Weir Group reports 2025 results with profit up 15% and margin at 20.2%

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has reported its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Significant strategic progress and strong operational execution in 2025

Further growth and margin expansion expected in 2026

Minesite expansions, debottlenecking and technology adoption driving orders1 +7%

• OE orders1 flat; +6% underlying excluding large orders YoY

• AM orders1 +8% reflecting high activity levels and contributions from acquisitions

Strong operational performance in fourth quarter delivering annual revenue1 +6%

• OE revenue1 +2%; Q4 revenue +29% YoY on flawless execution of orderbook

• AM revenue1 +8%, reflecting high demand for spares and expendables

• Micromine annual recurring revenue +24% on an annualised basis

Adjusted operating profit1,2 +15%; Performance Excellence savings ahead of plan

• Adjusted operating profit1,2 of £518m, significantly ahead of prior year

• Adjusted operating margin1,2 of 20.2%; +150bps reflecting Performance Excellence savings and software margins

• Cumulative Performance Excellence savings of £59m to date

Cash conversion in target range; net debt and returns reflecting recent M&A

• Free operating cash conversion of 92% within guidance range

• Net debt4 to EBITDA 1.9x in line with guidance following acquisition activity

• Return on capital employed of 17.9%, reflecting acquisition spend

Significant strategic progress on advancing growth strategy

• Software Solutions established through acquisitions of Micromine and Fast2Mine

• Townley addition strengthening presence in important North American markets

• ESCO go-direct strategy in Chile accelerated via ESEL acquisition

2026 Outlook: Growth in constant currency revenue, operating profit and operating margins

• Further brownfield expansion and positive activity levels, enhanced by mining software growth

• 2026 Performance Excellence savings target increased to £90m; total final programme cost £113m

• Free operating cash conversion of 90-100%

Jon Stanton, Chief Executive Officer said:

“In 2025 we made significant strategic progress in advancing our growth strategy with meaningful investments in digital, geographic expansion and product extensions. Together with several new product launches, we have considerably expanded our addressable market of mission critical solutions. We executed strongly throughout the year, particularly in the fourth quarter, with flawless execution of our OE orderbook. Our Performance Excellence programme continues to run ahead of plan, and combined with high quality software margins, delivered a significant increase in profit for the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, I am encouraged by the strength of our business. Our market‑leading hardware portfolio and growing suite of software solutions position us to benefit from the long‑term structural tailwinds across the mining industry. We expect to deliver another year of revenue growth and margin expansion, supported by full year contributions from our recent acquisitions as well as a final £30m of Performance Excellence savings, bringing the total cumulative benefits of the programme to £90m.”