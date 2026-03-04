Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Weir Group reports 2025 results with profit up 15% and margin at 20.2%

Weir Group

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has reported its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Significant strategic progress and strong operational execution in 2025

Further growth and margin expansion expected in 2026

Minesite expansions, debottlenecking and technology adoption driving orders1 +7%

•       OE orders1 flat; +6% underlying excluding large orders YoY

•       AM orders1 +8% reflecting high activity levels and contributions from acquisitions

Strong operational performance in fourth quarter delivering annual revenue1 +6%

•       OE revenue1 +2%; Q4 revenue +29% YoY on flawless execution of orderbook

•       AM revenue1 +8%, reflecting high demand for spares and expendables

•       Micromine annual recurring revenue +24% on an annualised basis

Adjusted operating profit1,2 +15%; Performance Excellence savings ahead of plan

•       Adjusted operating profit1,2 of £518m, significantly ahead of prior year

•       Adjusted operating margin1,2 of 20.2%; +150bps reflecting Performance Excellence savings and software margins

•       Cumulative Performance Excellence savings of £59m to date

Cash conversion in target range; net debt and returns reflecting recent M&A

•       Free operating cash conversion of 92% within guidance range

•       Net debt4 to EBITDA 1.9x in line with guidance following acquisition activity

•       Return on capital employed of 17.9%, reflecting acquisition spend

Significant strategic progress on advancing growth strategy

•       Software Solutions established through acquisitions of Micromine and Fast2Mine

•       Townley addition strengthening presence in important North American markets

•       ESCO go-direct strategy in Chile accelerated via ESEL acquisition

2026 Outlook: Growth in constant currency revenue, operating profit and operating margins

•       Further brownfield expansion and positive activity levels, enhanced by mining software growth

•       2026 Performance Excellence savings target increased to £90m; total final programme cost £113m

•       Free operating cash conversion of 90-100%

 20252024Asreported +/-Constant currency1 +/-
Continuing Operations3    
Orders1£2,598m£2,439mn/a                +7%
Revenue£2,565m£2,506m                +2%                +6%
Adjusted operating profit2£518m£472m                +10%                +15%
Adjusted operating margin2                20.2%                18.8%+140bps+150bps
Adjusted profit before tax2£447m£428m                +4%n/a
Statutory profit before tax£366m£347m                +5%n/a
Adjusted earnings per share2123.8p120.0p                +3%n/a
Return on capital employed                17.9%                19.3%-140bpsn/a
Total Group    
Statutory profit after tax£248m£313m                -21%n/a
Statutory earnings per share95.7p121.1p                -21%n/a
Free operating cash conversion                92%                102%-10ppn/a
Dividend per share41.7p40.0p                +4%n/a
Net debt4£1,274m£535m-£739mn/a

See footnotes on page 5

Jon Stanton, Chief Executive Officer said:

“In 2025 we made significant strategic progress in advancing our growth strategy with meaningful investments in digital, geographic expansion and product extensions. Together with several new product launches, we have considerably expanded our addressable market of mission critical solutions. We executed strongly throughout the year, particularly in the fourth quarter, with flawless execution of our OE orderbook. Our Performance Excellence programme continues to run ahead of plan, and combined with high quality software margins, delivered a significant increase in profit for the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, I am encouraged by the strength of our business. Our market‑leading hardware portfolio and growing suite of software solutions position us to benefit from the long‑term structural tailwinds across the mining industry. We expect to deliver another year of revenue growth and margin expansion, supported by full year contributions from our recent acquisitions as well as a final £30m of Performance Excellence savings, bringing the total cumulative benefits of the programme to £90m.”

A webcast of the management presentation will begin at 08:00 (GMT) on 4 March 2026 at www.investors.weir. A recording of the webcast will also be available at www.investors.weir.

2038050Download
Share on:

Latest Company News

Weir Group

Weir Group reports 2025 results with profit up 15% and margin at 20.2%

Weir Group delivered 6% constant currency revenue growth and a 15% increase in adjusted operating profit to £518m in 2025, with margins rising to 20.2%.
Weir Group plc

Weir completes acquisition of remaining stake in Chile’s ESEL

Weir has acquired the remaining 50% of ESCO Elecmetal Fundición Limitada (ESEL), bringing the Chile-based manufacturer fully into its ESCO Division. The move strengthens Weir’s direct market channels and manufacturing capacity in South America, with no change to its 2025 financial guidance.
Weir Group plc

Weir Group to host Capital Markets Event with focus on software strategy

Weir Group is holding a Capital Markets Event via webcast, providing an update on the full business and highlighting its software driven approach.
Weir Group

Weir Group completes acquisition of Fast2Mine to expand mining software offering

Weir has finalised its purchase of Fast2Mine, the Brazil-based mining software provider, which will be integrated into Micromine within the ESCO division
Weir Group plc

Weir Group Plc Q3 2025 update, Orders up 2%, Guidance reiterated

Weir Group reported total orders up 2% in Q3, with OE orders up 15% excluding large prior year wins and AM orders up 10% including contributions from Micromine and Townley.
Weir Group plc

Weir Group Plc retains CDP 2024 climate A-list status

Weir Group kept its CDP ‘A’ rating for climate transparency and performance in 2024. The company targets net zero by 2050 and outlined four priorities: energy-efficient tech, low-carbon energy access for mining regions, smarter water use and revised targets.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple