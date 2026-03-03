Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FTSE 100 Drops Sharply as Middle East Conflict and Rising Energy Prices Hit Markets

FTSE100 News

The FTSE 100 slid more than 2 per cent in Wednesday trading as escalating tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in oil prices weighed heavily on UK equities. London’s benchmark index fell towards the 10,500 level during afternoon trade, marking one of its steepest declines in recent sessions as investors reduced exposure to risk-sensitive sectors.

The sell-off followed intensified conflict in the region, raising concerns about potential disruption to key oil supply routes. Brent crude climbed above $80 per barrel, fuelling inflation worries and prompting investors to reassess global growth expectations. Higher energy costs can increase pressure on corporate margins and consumer spending, contributing to a more defensive market tone.

Energy Stocks Provide Partial Support

Despite the broader weakness, oil and gas majors traded firmer as the rise in crude prices improved revenue outlooks for the sector. The FTSE 100’s significant weighting towards global energy producers helped cushion the index from deeper losses, although gains in that segment were not enough to offset widespread declines elsewhere.

Defence-related shares also showed relative resilience as investors rotated towards areas perceived to benefit from elevated geopolitical risk.

Travel, Banks and Cyclicals Under Pressure

Travel and leisure stocks were among the largest fallers of the session, reflecting concerns that geopolitical instability could dampen international travel demand. Airline and hospitality names declined notably as markets priced in potential disruption and weaker consumer confidence.

Banking stocks also moved lower, pressured by the broader risk-off environment. Financial shares tend to be sensitive to shifts in economic outlook and investor sentiment, and the renewed volatility prompted selling across the sector.

Sterling and Inflation Concerns

Sterling weakened modestly against the US dollar, a move that can offer some support to multinational companies by boosting the value of overseas earnings when translated into pounds. However, this effect was overshadowed by global equity selling.

The surge in energy prices has also complicated expectations around interest rate policy. Investors are weighing whether sustained higher oil prices could feed back into inflation, potentially influencing the Bank of England’s policy stance in the months ahead.

Share on:

Latest Company News

FTSE100 News

FTSE 100 Drops Sharply as Middle East Conflict and Rising Energy Prices Hit Markets

FTSE 100 drops sharply as oil prices surge on geopolitical tensions, hitting banks and travel stocks while energy shares provide support.
FTSE 100

FTSE 100 Falls as Oil Spike and Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Risk Appetite

FTSE 100 declines as oil prices jump on geopolitical tensions, pressuring travel and banking stocks while energy shares limit losses.
Forex / GBP / EUR

GBP/EUR Cross Trades Within Range as Inflation Divergence and Policy Uncertainty Shape Markets

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 Extends Rally as Mining Stocks and Buybacks Boost Trading

FTSE 100 extends record run as mining strength and strategic buybacks support gains, outweighing mixed consumer results and broader macro uncertainty.
FTSE 100

FTSE 100 Rises to Record on HSBC Earnings, Mining Gains Offset by Consumer Sector Weakness

The FTSE 100 climbed to record levels as strong bank earnings and mining gains outweighed consumer sector weakness.
Forex / GBP / EUR

GBP to EUR: Sterling Steady as Inflation Gap Supports the Pound, While Rate Cut Debate Caps Gains

Sterling trades steadily against the euro as higher UK inflation and firmer activity offset rising expectations of Bank of England rate cuts, leaving investors focused

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple