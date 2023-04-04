Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -3.5% Downside Potential

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme which can be found using ticker (CM) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48.08 and 33.78 calculating the mean target price we have $40.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.42 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The day 50 moving average is $44.21 and the 200 day MA is $45.76. The market capitalization for the company is $39,210m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $37,842m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.