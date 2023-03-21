Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme which can be found using ticker (CM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 48.18 and 33.85 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $41.01. Now with the previous closing price of $41.59 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to $46.36. The market capitalization for the company is $38,370m. Find out more information at: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $37,835m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.04% with the ex dividend date set at 27-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.46, revenue per share of 23.2 and a 0.54% return on assets.