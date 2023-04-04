California Water Service Group – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 3.7% Upside Potential

California Water Service Group with ticker code (CWT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 58 with the average target price sitting at $60.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $58.20 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and the 200 day MA is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $3,219m. Visit the company website at: https://www.calwatergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $3,337m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services. It offers its services to approximately 496,400 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui, Oahu, and Hawaii; approximately 37,500 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Rainier, Yelm, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 10,700 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers. In addition, it provides lab, wastewater collection, and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.