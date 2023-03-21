California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

California Water Service Group which can be found using ticker (CWT) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 62 and 58 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $60.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $57.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day MA is $59.69 while the 200 day moving average is $58.81. The market cap for the company is $3,152m. Company Website: https://www.calwatergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $3,291m based on the market consensus.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services. It offers its services to approximately 496,400 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui, Oahu, and Hawaii; approximately 37,500 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Rainier, Yelm, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 10,700 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers. In addition, it provides lab, wastewater collection, and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.8% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.03, revenue per share of 15.58 and a 2.43% return on assets.