California Resources Corporatio – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 40.7% Upside Potential

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 50 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $54.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.50 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2,830m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,981m based on the market consensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.