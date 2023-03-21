California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.7% Upside

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) have now 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 50 with the average target price sitting at $61.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $42.11 while the 200 day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2,671m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,479m based on the market consensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.2% with the ex dividend date set at 3-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.45, revenue per share of 42.62 and a 11.5% return on assets.