Caledonia Mining Corporation significant shareholder passes threshold

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) has announced that it received notification on December 19, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is, through two of its funds, a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on December 16, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company by increasing its shareholding in the company from 3.63 per cent to 4.128 per cent.

Caledonia Mining Corporation can be traded using the following tickers :NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL