CACI International Inc – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 31.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
CACI International Inc with ticker code (CACI) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $650.00 and $540.00 with the average target price sitting at $598.40. Now with the previous closing price of $456.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day MA is $511.85 and the 200 day MA is $446.39. The company has a market cap of 10.18B. Currently the stock stands at: $454.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,361,150,154 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.52, revenue per share of $352.84 and a 6.22% return on assets.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.

