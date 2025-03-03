Bunzl Plc reports record acquisition spend, reiterates 2025 guidance

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, today publishes its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Highlights include:

Commenting on today’s results, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

“2024 has been a year of significant strategic progress for Bunzl in which our dedicated and entrepreneurial teams delivered strong adjusted operating profit growth, supported by further expansion in our operating margin. 2024 was a record year for acquisitions with committed spend of £883 million, in addition to the completion of an initial £250 million share buyback which reflects the strength of Bunzl’s financial position. We have substantial headroom for continuing to self-fund value-accretive acquisitions alongside additional returns of capital to shareholders, and our acquisition pipeline remains active.

Bunzl has delivered significant shareholder value over an extended period, with 9% compound annual growth of adjusted earnings per share since 2004. In 2024 we extended our track record of annual dividend growth to 32 consecutive years, reflecting our resilient business model. Our strategy remains consistent, and I am very confident that Bunzl will continue to create resilient, sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders.”