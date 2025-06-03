Building a powerhouse in the £1 trillion death planning market

When personal tragedy struck, Sam Grice channelled his grief into innovation, launching a venture that redefines how we prepare for life’s final chapter. His journey from loss to leadership is reshaping the ‘death tech’ industry, offering investors a glimpse into a market ripe with purpose and potential.

In the wake of his mother’s sudden passing, Sam Grice confronted the overwhelming complexities of end-of-life arrangements. The experience illuminated a fragmented system, prompting him to establish Guardian Angel, now rebranded as Octopus Legacy. This platform aims to streamline the process of death planning, providing a cohesive digital solution that addresses both logistical and emotional needs.

Grice’s vision faced initial scepticism from investors wary of the emotionally charged ‘death tech’ sector. However, his personal narrative and the universal relevance of his mission resonated, eventually securing the backing necessary to propel Octopus Legacy forward. The company’s growth trajectory was notably accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as societal focus shifted towards mortality and digital solutions became imperative. Octopus Legacy’s online will-writing service experienced a significant surge, highlighting the demand for accessible end-of-life planning tools.

A cornerstone of Octopus Legacy’s offering is the Legacy Box—a comprehensive repository that combines essential legal documents with personal mementos. This innovation ensures that individuals can leave behind not just their affairs in order, but also a tangible connection to their lives and values.

Recognising the importance of a dedicated team, Grice prioritised building a workforce aligned with the company’s compassionate ethos. Many employees bring personal experiences of loss, fostering a culture deeply attuned to the sensitivities of their clientele. This empathy-driven approach has been instrumental in maintaining the startup’s dynamic spirit amidst growth.

Strategic expansions have further solidified Octopus Legacy’s market position. Acquiring the technological assets of life insurance firm Dead Happy and transitioning into a law firm have enabled the company to offer comprehensive services, including complex legal arrangements like trusts. Collaborations with independent financial advisers have extended their reach, integrating estate planning into broader financial strategies.

Grice’s deliberate approach to fundraising emphasises sustainable growth over rapid capital influx. The partnership with Octopus Investments, culminating in a majority acquisition, reflects a shared commitment to long-term impact and customer-centric values. This alliance positions Octopus Legacy to lead the evolution of end-of-life planning, balancing innovation with empathy.

Octopus Legacy stands as a testament to how personal adversity can inspire transformative solutions. By addressing a universal yet often overlooked aspect of life, the company not only offers a valuable service but also opens avenues for investors interested in ventures that combine profitability with profound societal contribution.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), trading as Arbuthnot Latham, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is based in London, United Kingdom.