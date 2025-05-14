Arbuthnot fuels strategic acquisition of Power Capacitors Limited

Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL) has provided a £1.4 million asset-based lending package to support the acquisition of Power Capacitors Limited. This strategic move not only facilitates the company’s growth ambitions but also underscores ACABL’s commitment to backing innovative British manufacturers poised for expansion.

Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL) has extended a £1.4 million asset-based lending facility to support the acquisition of Power Capacitors Limited, a Birmingham-based manufacturer specialising in power quality solutions. This funding not only enables the acquisition but also provides additional headroom for future growth initiatives.

Power Capacitors Limited has been at the forefront of power quality technology for over 45 years, offering a range of products including power factor correction units, active harmonic filters, and hybrid power quality systems. Their solutions are integral to enhancing energy efficiency and are increasingly vital in the transition to net-zero energy systems.

The acquisition, supported by ACABL’s tailored financing, positions Power Capacitors to capitalise on the growing demand for energy-efficient technologies. With the UK’s emphasis on sustainable energy and infrastructure, the company’s products are set to play a crucial role in modernising the national grid and supporting renewable energy integration.

ACABL’s involvement in this transaction highlights its expertise in structuring flexible financing solutions that align with the strategic objectives of mid-sized enterprises. By facilitating this acquisition, ACABL not only supports the growth of Power Capacitors but also reinforces its commitment to fostering innovation within the UK’s manufacturing sector.

This strategic partnership is expected to yield significant benefits, including expanded product offerings, increased market reach, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Investors can anticipate that Power Capacitors, under new ownership and with robust financial backing, will be well-positioned to drive innovation and capture a larger share of the energy efficiency market.

Power Capacitors Limited is a UK-based manufacturer specialising in power quality solutions, including power factor correction units, active harmonic filters, and hybrid systems. With over four decades of experience, the company is dedicated to enhancing energy efficiency and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), trading as Arbuthnot Latham, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is based in London, United Kingdom.