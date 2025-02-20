Brookfield Renewable Corporation Share Price Target ‘$33.40’, now 17.8% Upside Potential

Brookfield Renewable Corporation which can be found using ticker (BEPC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $36.00 and $31.00 with the average share target price sitting at $33.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $27.49 and the 200 day MA is $29.50. The market cap for the company is 5.19B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $28.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,114,518,617 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.85, revenue per share of $12.22 and a 1.92% return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. operates renewable power platforms. The Company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Company has approximately 25,400 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 110,000 megawatts. The Company’s businesses include Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Company’s Renewable Power & Transition business operates across five continents, managing a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions. Its Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities and midstream sectors. Its Private Equity business sectors include business services, infrastructure services and industrials. Its Real Estate business sectors include housing, logistics, hospitality, science & innovation, office and retail.