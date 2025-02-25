Follow us on:

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Share Price Target ‘$33.40’, now 19.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Brookfield Renewable Corporation which can be found using ticker (BEPC) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $36.00 and $31.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $33.40. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $28.00 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $27.41 while the 200 day moving average is $29.50. The market cap for the company is 5.05B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $28.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,018,976,516 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.4, revenue per share of $12.22 and a 1.92% return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. operates renewable power platforms. The Company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Company has approximately 25,400 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 110,000 megawatts. The Company’s businesses include Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Company’s Renewable Power & Transition business operates across five continents, managing a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions. Its Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities and midstream sectors. Its Private Equity business sectors include business services, infrastructure services and industrials. Its Real Estate business sectors include housing, logistics, hospitality, science & innovation, office and retail.

