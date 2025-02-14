Brookfield Renewable Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.9% Upside Potential

Brookfield Renewable Corporation which can be found using ticker (BEPC) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $36.00 and $31.00 calculating the mean target price we have $33.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.18 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 22.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and the 200 day moving average is $29.44. The market cap for the company is 4.94B. The current share price for the company is: $27.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,068,441,606 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.98, revenue per share of $12.71 and a 2.24% return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. operates renewable power platforms. The Company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Company has approximately 25,400 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 110,000 megawatts. The Company’s businesses include Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Company’s Renewable Power & Transition business operates across five continents, managing a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions. Its Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities and midstream sectors. Its Private Equity business sectors include business services, infrastructure services and industrials. Its Real Estate business sectors include housing, logistics, hospitality, science & innovation, office and retail.