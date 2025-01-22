Brookfield Renewable Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 34.1% Upside Potential

Brookfield Renewable Corporation with ticker code (BEPC) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $36.00 and $31.00 with the average target price sitting at $34.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $29.18. The company has a market cap of 4.56B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $25.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,115,677,614 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.71 and a 2.24% return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. operates renewable power platforms. The Company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Company has approximately 25,400 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 110,000 megawatts. The Company’s businesses include Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Company’s Renewable Power & Transition business operates across five continents, managing a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions. Its Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities and midstream sectors. Its Private Equity business sectors include business services, infrastructure services and industrials. Its Real Estate business sectors include housing, logistics, hospitality, science & innovation, office and retail.