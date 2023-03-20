Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Brookfield Infrastructure Partn – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partn with ticker code (BIP) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 49 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have $42.50. Now with the previous closing price of $32.61 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 30.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and the 200 day MA is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $14,914m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bip.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $19,437m based on the market consensus.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating and cooling solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 13 port terminals. The company’s Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 3,900 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as one petrochemical processing complex. Its Data segment operates approximately 148,000 operational telecom towers; 8,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; 10,000 km of fiber backbone; 1,600 cell sites and approximately 12,000 km of fiber optic cable; and 2,100 active telecom towers and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 200 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.82% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 231.86, revenue per share of 31.49 and a 2.96% return on assets.

