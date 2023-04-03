Brookfield Infrastructure Partn – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 27.4% Upside Potential

Brookfield Infrastructure Partn which can be found using ticker (BIP) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 49 and 29 and has a mean target at $42.23. Now with the previous closing price of $33.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and the 200 day MA is $36.37. The market capitalization for the company is $15,481m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bip.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $19,715m based on the market consensus.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 11 port terminals. The company’s Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 207,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 46,600 km of fiber optic cables; approximately 881,000 fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 230 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.53% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 241.21, revenue per share of 31.49 and a 2.96% return on assets.