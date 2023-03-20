Brookfield Asset Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Brookfield Asset Management Inc with ticker code (BAM) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 21 calculating the average target price we see $36.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $31.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is $32.82 and the 200 day MA is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $12,678m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $14,615m based on the market consensus.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company’s infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.15% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.71, revenue per share of 2.31 and a 8.88% return on assets.