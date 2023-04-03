Brookfield Asset Management Inc – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 12.6% Upside Potential

Brookfield Asset Management Inc with ticker code (BAM) have now 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 47 and 21 calculating the average target price we see $36.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to $31.88. The market cap for the company is $13,491m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $15,189m based on the market consensus.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company’s infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.91% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.97, revenue per share of 2.31 and a 8.88% return on assets.