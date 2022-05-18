British Land portfolio value up 6.8%

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has announced its full year results.

Performance summary

£2.2bn capital activity – actively recycling capital into areas of growth and value

– £694m from the sale of 75% of majority of assets at Paddington Central to GIC post year end, crystallising 9% p.a. total property returns

– £290m from the sale of 50% of our share in the Canada Water Masterplan to AustralianSuper, enabling us to accelerate delivery and returns from the scheme

– On site with 1.7m sq ft of net zero carbon developments across our Campuses; 91% of costs fixed

– £102m of acquisitions in Cambridge and Guildford, building exposure to innovation sectors; on site with first lab enabled scheme

– £350m investment into Retail Parks in the year with a further £49m in FY21, exploiting the value opportunity

– Assembled an urban logistics development pipeline with a gross development value of £1.3bn, focused on London where the supply-demand imbalance is most acute

Strong operational performance – key themes playing out

– Portfolio value up 6.8% with Campuses up 5.4% and Retail & Fulfilment up 9.9% driven by Retail Parks up 20.7%

– 42bps yield contraction overall; 11 bps yield contraction in Campuses; 151bps yield contraction in Retail Parks

– 1.7m sq ft of Campus leasing, highest volume in 10 years; 5.4% ahead of ERV; average lease length over 12 years

– 2.2m sq ft Retail & Fulfilment leasing, highest volume in 10 years, 2.8% ahead of ERV; Retail Park vacancy down to 2.6%

– Footfall and sales on our Retail Parks portfolio 99.5% and 100.2% of FY20, respectively

– Strong rent collection: 97% for the year, nearing pre-pandemic levels, significantly reducing provisions

Excellent financial performance and strong balance sheet

– 14.8% Total Accounting Return, underpinned by our strategic activity

– Underlying Profit up 24.9% reflecting a significant reduction in provisions

– EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) up 12.2% to 727p

– FY22 dividend of 21.92p per share

– Pro forma LTV at 28.4% adjusting for the Paddington Central transaction

– £1.3bn undrawn facilities and cash. Interest rate on our debt fully hedged on a spot basis with no requirement to refinance until late 2025 following the Paddington transaction

– Fitch affirmed senior unsecured credit rating at ‘A’

Further good progress against 2030 Sustainability strategy

– Awarded GRESB 5* rating and AAA rating from MSCI

– Delivered our second net zero carbon development at 1 Triton Square, fully let to Meta (previously Facebook)

– Further accolades for 100 Liverpool Street including Green Building Project of the Year by BusinessGreen, Project of the Year at the Building Awards, a Civic Trust Award and Financing Deal of the Year: UK by Real Estate Capital Europe for 2021.

– Completed net zero audits at our major assets; 70% portfolio now EPC A-C rated

– First UK REIT to achieve the Disability Smart Standard accreditation from the Business Disability Forum

Summary performance

Year ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 Change Income statement Underlying Profit £251m £201m 24.9% Underlying earnings per share2 27.4p 18.8p 45.7% IFRS profit/(loss) after tax £960m £(1,083)m IFRS basic earnings per share 103.3p (111.2)p Dividend per share 21.92p 15.04p Total accounting return2 14.8% (15.1)% Balance sheet Portfolio at valuation (proportionally consolidated) £10,467m £9,132m 6.8%1 EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share2 727p 648p 12.2% IFRS net assets £6,733m £5,983m Loan to value ratio (proportionally consolidated)3 32.9% 32.0% Fitch senior unsecured rating A A Operational Statistics Lettings and renewals over 1 year 2.9m sq ft 1.2m sq ft Total lettings and renewals 3.9m sq ft 2.2m sq ft Committed and recently completed development 2.1m sq ft 1.8m sq ft Sustainability Performance MSCI ESG AAA rating AAA rating GRESB 5* and

Green Star 5* and

Green Star

1. Valuation movement during the year (after taking account of capex) of properties held at the balance sheet date, including developments (classified by end use), purchases and sales.

2. See Note 2 to the financial statements.

3. Following the sale of a 75% interest in the majority of our assets at Paddington Central, LTV falls to 28.4% on a pro forma basis.

