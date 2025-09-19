Follow us on:

Britain’s electricity mix shifts meaningfully under surging solar capacity

Drax Group plc

Britain’s electricity carbon intensity dropped below 100 grams of CO₂ per kilowatt‑hour between April and June 2025, a watershed moment given that just a decade earlier that figure was more than four times higher. This drop reflects not just slower demand or incremental improvements but an inflection: solar capacity has expanded by over 3 GW in the past two years, bringing total UK solar to nearly 20 GW.

For households and daily behaviour the implications are tangible: tasks like boiling a kettle now incur just a fraction of the carbon footprint compared with 2010, thanks to cleaner grid supply. But performance over a three‑month period conceals underlying challenges. Hotter, sunnier weather is not evenly distributed, and demand is shifting, cooling loads in summer are rising, for instance. Solar’s variability means that without sufficient storage, flexible generation, and upgrades to the grid infrastructure, clean surges will sometimes lead to wasted potential or instability.

The report signals that Britain is gaining ground toward its 2030 ambition for clean power. Yet it underscores that scaling renewables alone isn’t sufficient. The system must adapt: storage (batteries, pumped hydro, etc.) must grow hand‑in‑hand, network reinforcement is needed, and mechanisms to balance supply when solar and wind are less available must mature.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

