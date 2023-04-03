Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 16.9% Upside Potential

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 62 and has a mean target at $73.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.42 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 16.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and the 200 day moving average is $56.89. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $6,533m. Company Website: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,640m based on the market consensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The company also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company has a dividend yield of 1% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.92, revenue per share of 32.65 and a 10.2% return on assets.