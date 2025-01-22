Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.3% Upside Potential

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $92.00 and $69.00 and has a mean target at $78.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $73.10 while the 200 day moving average is $62.70. The market capitalization for the company is 6.73B. Currently the stock stands at: $76.16 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,088,312,959 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.48, revenue per share of $40.12 and a 9.38% return on assets.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company, which is a diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, and Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino. It is also engaged in operating online casino businesses.