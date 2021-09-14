Boku Inc. streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany

Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has announced that Boku Identity has launched its Verify and Authenticate solutions in Germany, with both solutions integrated with O2, Telekom Deutschland, and Vodafone. Now, 120 million German mobile subscribers will have access to more seamless and secure digital account creation and transactions.

The launch in Germany increases Boku’s global coverage for Verify and Authenticate to 20 countries. Leading global companies including banks and other financial services companies, social networks, marketplaces and government agencies work with Boku to enhance their digital customer experience while ensuring world-class security for their users.

Verify uses signals from mobile operators to streamline digital customer onboarding while preventing identity theft, money laundering, and social fraud.

Authenticate uses mobile operator SIM-based authentication to secure digital account access without SMS one-time passwords, delivering greater security in a fraction of the time. Authenticate features SIM Swap detection to eliminate this fraud vector quickly and easily.

With increasing digital transformation and swift competition for consumers, these solutions give digital service providers a competitive edge. Boku’s mobile identity suite protects consumers from fraud while maintaining personal privacy, fully compliant with GDPR regulations.