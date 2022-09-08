Twitter
Boku hosting online presentation and Q&A session on 27 September 2022

Boku

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global mobile payments company, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday 27 September 2022.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results, those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk or on 020 3934 6636.

Investor Webinar

Boku’s management will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. BST on Tuesday 27 September 2022.  This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders.  Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c9qi5UA1TNuAlCP43Z69oQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: boku@investor-focus.co.uk.

