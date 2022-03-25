Twitter
Boku, Inc. to appoint Dr. Richard Hargreaves as as Chair of the Company

Boku

Boku Inc (LON: BOKU), a leading provider of mobile payment solutions, announces that Mark Britto will step down as Non-Executive Chairman of Boku at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, due to be convened for 1 June 2022, after seven years in the role.  Mr. Britto will remain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Dr. Richard Hargreaves, currently a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will succeed Mr. Britto and will be appointed as Chair of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.  Dr. Hargreaves has served as Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2017 and is currently the Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions. Its Mobile First Payments Network ‘M1ST’ features 340+ mobile payment methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes, reaching over 7 billion mobile payment accounts in 91 countries – all through a single integration.

Customers that trust Boku to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Tencent.

The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the US, India, Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan and Vietnam.

